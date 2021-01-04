First local baby in the year 2021

Joplin, Mo. — Freeman Health System is celebrating its first baby of 2021.

Braxton Hardiman was born at 1:45 A.M. on January first at Freeman Health System.

For the Hardiman family being the first born child on new years has become a family tradition.

Braxton’s dad Bryan was the first baby born along with his twin brother back on New Year’s Day in 1997.

This now makes Braxton the third New Year’s Day baby in the family.

Dad Bryan says he had a feeling his son would arrive on New Year’s Day.

Bryan Hardiman father, says, “Its really exciting. I kind of expected it because i already have a twin brother. I’ve shared my birthday my whole life and I had a feeling at 6pm that he was going to be born on new years.”

They plan on having joint birthday celebrations in the future.

The Hardiman’s received a gift basket and gift card for having the first Freeman Health System baby born in 2021.