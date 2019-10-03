First Homecoming Parade in 40 Years; Wow! What a Parade!

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — “There has not been a high school parade in over 40 years!” stated a recorded message from Joplin R-8 principal Steve Gilbreath over the weekend.

And it seems like they were saving up. Looking around during the parade. Everyone was wide-eyed. In the air you could feel the energy and excitement.

It wasn’t just for Football. Gilbreath said the parade was for all fall sports and school activities and the Joplin School Foundations.

Wow! What a parade! 40 years? The last time would have been when I was in high school! Thank you so much for carrying it. Wow. An online message to #joplinnewsfirst

The crowds cheered and waved as the Cartoon Club, the Eagle Pride Band, Golf Team, Swimming Team (with water splashing), Theater & Drama, Show Choirs, too many to mention without our notes!

The parade in it’s entirety is here. Joplin News First broadcast it live on FB.