First Heat Advisory of the Season Issued

The National Weather Service in Springfield issues a Heat Advisory in effect from noon Tuesday until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday.

TEMPERATURE…Highs will warm into the lower to middle 90s with

heat index values around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. IMPACTS…Heat illness is possible for those spending

prolonged time outside or those who are more susceptible to

heat, such as young children and elderly.

Ways to take precautions:

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.