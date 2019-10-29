First flu death reported in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — One Arkansan has died from influenza-related issues, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports to date, there have been two pediatric deaths in the nation. There have been no nursing homes in Arkansas that have reported influenza outbreaks, according to ADH.

Since Sept. 29, 482 people have tested positive for influenza. The ADH reports 110 Arkansans have tested positive this week.

Seventy-two percent tested positive for influenza A and 28 percent tested positive for influenza B, according to ADH.

School absenteeism rates ending in week Oct. 26, 2019 are as followed:

Benton: 6.02

6.02 Crawford: 5.38

5.38 Franklin: 4.18

4.18 Logan: 4.55

4.55 Johnson: 5.37

5.37 Madison: 5.36

5.36 Polk: 6.04

6.04 Scott: 6.49

6.49 Sebastian: 5.23

5.23 Washington: 5.72

The average school absenteeism rate for the week ending in Oct. 26 was 5.6 percent among public schools, according to ADH. Benton, Crawford, Polk, Scott and Washington Counties are above the state’s absenteeism average.