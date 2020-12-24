First employee of SEKCHC retires

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A nurse in one Southeast Kansas community is leaving a lasting impact on those she’s helped in her long career.

Brenda Brennan, CHCSEK Nurse Practitioner, said, “I mean she’s kind of been one of the big founders of Community Health and has really made it work.”

Ever since it opened it’s doors in 2003, Nancy Evans has been a part of the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas. She was the first employee they hired and was a key member in the early days of the organization.

Nancy Evans, CHCSEK Diabetic Educator, said, “I would be there to help do the immunizations if somebody would walk in, and I remember somedays the provider and myself would sit the entire day and not have one patient walk in or maybe have one patient walk in and my has that changed.”

Nancy served the community and later became the center’s first certified diabetic educator. She provided Southeast Kansas with needed help, and going the extra mile to make sure her patients could reach her at a moment’s notice.

“She’s a servant in the true sense, she is willing and able to go out of her way to serve others,” said Brennan.

“She is willing to give them her personal cellphone and is always available personally, whether it’s day or night, weekend or holiday.”

Since she announced her retirement earlier this year, the community is making sure she knows what she’s done for the area. The city of Pittsburg even declared December 15th Nancy Evans day.

“I feel like I’m very honored by this notoriety I’m getting but I feel like it’s undeserved, I’m just an employee that happens to be retiring,” said Evans.

And even though this journey is concluding at the end of the month, Nancy is grateful for what CHCSEK has done for her in return.

“I love my job, I’ve been very fortunate over the years to have this job and be in this position and I just think I’m very blessed and I’m gonna miss this.”