First elk by archery harvested in Missouri

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri’s first elk by archery methods was harvested this week.

Late Monday night (October 18th), a 6-by-6 bull elk was taken in Shannon County by Chris Irick of Pleasant Hope, Missouri.

Irick found it early in the morning on October 19th.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports an “ironic twist of fate,” though.

A bear hunter found the elk prior to Irick finding it and reported it to conservation agents.

As Conservation Agent Logan Brawley arrived, he heard and noticed Irick about 16 feet up a tree trying to get cell service to call the elk into Telecheck.

The meat was still good with cool overnight temperatures. Congratulations Chris! Missouri Department of Conservation

This is the first elk by archery methods in Missouri’s modern elk hunting history.