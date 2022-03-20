KSNF/KODE — Today’s official arrival of spring also marks the opening chapter of severe weather season across the central United States.

Severe thunderstorms, particularly the ones that produce tornadoes, can happen at any time of the year, but the ingredients for powerful storms and large twisters come together most frequently in the central U.S. during the spring months of March, April and May.

This is why meteorologists consider these months to be severe weather season.

According to AccuWeather (an American media company that provides commercial weather forecasting services worldwide), 2022’s severe weather season could spin up a higher number of twisters and life-threatening storms than what has unfolded in recent years.

Unlike last year when there was a calm in the middle of the season, AccuWeather predicts that severe weather will be more intense heading into and throughout the month of April.

Between 200 and 275 tornadoes are forecast to spin up in April, which is significantly more than what unfolded last April, when 73 tornadoes were recorded.

The forecasted number of tornadoes is well above the average of 155.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the long-term averages are based on tornado data from 1991 through 2010.

KODE-TV Meteorologist, Ray Foreman says that long-term forecasts such as those issued by AccuWeather and others, are based on observations made over many years as well as current and extended global weather forecasts made by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA.

Long-range/seasonal forecasts can often be taken, “with a grain of salt,” as we are only looking at trends and how the weather patterns are evolving on a large scale and longer time periods, Foreman Explains.

“Those living in the Midwest are usually all-too-familiar with severe weather, and because severe storms can happen any time of the year, it’s a good idea to always be prepared for the possibility of severe weather impacting our area,” says Foreman.