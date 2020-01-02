First Day Hike takes place at Crawford State Park

KANSAS — Groups of people across the state of Kansas are trying to start the new year on the right foot.

First Day Hike events are part of a national effort to get people outdoors.

Events are held on New Year’s Day at 22 of Kansas’ state parks.

In Southeast Kansas, people met at Crawford State Park to take part in the hike.

This is the fourth year the park has participated in the national first day hike program.

During the guided hike, there is a focus on local history and participants are able to tour sites at the park they normally wouldn’t see.

David Goble, Park Manager, Crawford County State Park, said, “You know our parks, whether they be state parks, national parks, are our treasures. Our ability for people to get outdoors and we like the first day hike because it just encourages people to get off on the right foot for the New Year and enjoy the trails and different things that we have to offer.”

Last year, more than 75,000 people across the country participated in nearly 1,300 guided hikes covering more than 150,000 miles.