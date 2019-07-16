First day for a familiar face as director of the Joplin Public Library

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Public Library is under new management.

Jeana Gockley first worked at the library for 15 years. She started as a part-time worker while going to school, but eventually became full-time. Gockley was Children’s Librarian when she left in 2016.

She then became a branch manager with the Greene County Library System. Gockley has returned to Joplin to take over as Library Director and today was her first day.

“And they were just starting the construction on the building so I did get to help with a lot of the design especially the Children’s design, I’m pretty proud of the Children’s Department as it is and the rest of the Library just turned out beautifully, but it’s vastly different.” Jeana Gockley, Joplin Library Director

She says it will take some time for her to learn about all of the programs the library currently has to offer. Then she’ll start thinking about any possible changes.