COLUMBIA, Mo. –The Columbia, Missouri mayor says a patient tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday morning in Boone county.

Officials say the case is travel-related but had a medical emergency this morning and called 911.

The patient was taken to a MU Healthcare.

The six emergency personnel who responded, are being quarantined.

The mayor says they mourn the loss and thank everyone who have planned and work for this.

He says they’re prepared and not panicking: “We will get through this together.”