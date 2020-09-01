First court day for couple who aimed guns at protesters

FILE – In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house in the Central West End of St. Louis. President Donald Trump believes St. Louis’ top prosecutor committed an “egregious abuse of power” in charging a couple who displayed guns during a protest outside their mansion, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday, JULY 21, 2020. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KOLR) — The St. Louis couple who aimed guns at protesters outside their home made their first court appearance on Aug. 31.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey are facing a charge of unlawful use of a weapon, which can carry a sentence of up to four years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

The couple’s attorney, Joel Schwartz, says the case has not gone before a grand jury, so it was continued for now.

“We are simply anxious to remove all the noise from this case, move the case forward and have the facts heard by a jury and let the jury decide whether or not the McCloskeys committed any felony offenses because we are convinced with absolute certainty that there was no felony committed here.”

The McCloskeys gave no comment on their case. The next court date is scheduled for October 6.