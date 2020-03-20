First Confirmed Coronavirus Case in Jasper County

JASPER CO., Mo- The Jasper County Health Department announces the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the county.

The person had recently traveled to Europe and is in their mid 20’s.

Health officials say the patient is in Northern Jasper County.

They’re not giving details on where the patient is from or where the person tested positive.

The patient was was in self quarantine and then went and got tested on the 18th.

The Jasper County Health Department is working with DHSS to contact those who might have been exposed.

Health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.