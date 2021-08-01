First Baptist Church in Parsons helping low-income people

PARSONS, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas church is stepping up to help folks in need.

Folks, who need something other than just food.

Aquila Winchell, Pantry Board Member, says, “We just want to help people get the things that they need.”

For many low-income people, assistance programs can be a wonderful thing, however sometimes there’s a need that goes unserved.

Travis Ball, First Baptist Church Pastor, says, “Hygiene products aren’t covered under food stamps or snap benefits.”

“I have been watching a friend of mine on Facebook for over two years, running a hygiene pantry in Wichita.”

“Back in January our denomination announced that they were going to give away grants of up to $5,000.”

“I had a little a-ha moment, and i thought ‘that’s how we can get started with our hygiene pantry.”

The church later got the Care Cupboard Program approved.

Once word started to get out about it, other groups wanted to get involved.

“It’s kind of taken on a life of it’s own.”

“Many other organizations, churches, and even the community as a whole has said ‘hey, this is a need that needs to be met, so let’s come behind it and support it.'”

“I’ve received just donations from companies, I have a company that’s giving me a case of toilet paper every month.”

Now, First Baptist Church is getting the final preparations together before it begins it’s monthly distribution event.

“Distribution will be August 21, starting at 9 A.M. and running until noon, right here in this building behind First Baptist Church. People need to bring a source of identification and one piece of mail that has their current address on it.”

“We want to serve who have needs, and we know they’re out there.”

