MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett Hospital is celebrating the arrival of the first baby born at the new facility.

Joseph Hang was born at 9:03 a.m. on January 25th, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches. Joseph is the son of Chor Hang and Yer Xiong of Fairview, Missouri.

The hospital says all babies born at the facility in 2021 will receive a commemorative “I am new, too!” onesie.