NEOSHO, Mo. — As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, the City of Neosho wants the community to be aware of its fireworks ordinance.

Sales are only allowed in the city from 7 A.M. to 10 P.M. until July 5.

Fireworks can only be discharged from 7 A.M. to 11 P.M. July 1 through 10.

On the 4th, they can be discharged until midnight.

Only sales and use of type 1.4 fireworks are allowed, excluding bottle rockets.

Firework displays for the general public must be approved by the fire department.