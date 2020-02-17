Fireworks may soon be sold year-round in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Celebrations in Kansas could soon be more explosive year-round. The Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee favorably passed a bill that would allow fireworks to be sold all year.

Vendors looking to sell year-round must be licensed and must sell the fireworks from a brick and mortar store. Licenses are available for two year periods. However, seasonal sale of fireworks, which falls from June 15-July 6, will be able to be sold from a tent or roadside stand.

States bordering Kansas, like Missouri, already allow for the year-round sale of fireworks. The committee passed the bill with the hope that Kansans will soon be able to purchase fireworks in the state, as opposed to crossing the border.

“For example, if you’re thinking about winning the Super Bowl, they go to Missouri and buy their fireworks and Kansas retailers kind of lose out on that,” explained Senator Bud Estes, (R) Dodge City.

The bill does not allow for the sale of bottle rockets due to safety concerns.

Individual cities and counties will be able to regulate if fireworks are allowed to be sold in their jurisdiction. They will also be able to regulate when fireworks can be used.

The bill will now move on to the full Senate for debate.