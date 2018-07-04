Fireworks display cancelled after AM Pyrotechnics warehouse fire

istock The Fourth of July is nearly here, which means it's time to take a look at the biggest and best fireworks celebrations across the U.S. Here are the 10 most searched cities on Yahoo! this year for Fourth of July fireworks.

istock The Fourth of July is nearly here, which means it's time to take a look at the biggest and best fireworks celebrations across the U.S. Here are the 10 most searched cities on Yahoo! this year for Fourth of July fireworks.

(KOLR10) - In the wake of Tuesday's fire at AM Pyrotechnics in Polk County, at least one area fireworks display that was to be presented by AM has been cancelled.

Central Crossing Fire Protection District announced this morning on its Facebook page that the display planned for Shell Knob has been cancelled.

Citing a press release from the Shell Knob Chamber of Commerce, the department said the Fire and Thunder display would have to be cancelled after a fire at AM Pyrotechnics destroyed the company's factory and warehouse Tuesday evening near Pleasant Hope.

One person was seriously injured in the fire. The cause has not yet been determined.

In Monett, tonight's planned fireworks will go on, but will be diminished by the lack of AM's product.

The executive director of the Monett Chamber of Commerce told the Monett Times that the event will go on, but with fireworks from a different supplier.

"We're going from four- to five-inch shells to two- to three-inch shells," Jeff Meredith said. "They won't go nearly as high in the air. You're going to have to pack the park to see them."