Fireworks Celebrations Across the Four States

Fireworks celebrations are happening across the Four States and for the first time in twenty years, Joplin residents can enjoy them at MSSU.

Fred G. Hughes stadium will host this year's fireworks after much anticipation.

MSSU looks forward to the turnout for the celebration and hopes that this stadium can be used for events like these in the future.

Activities such as inflatables, venders, and live music will begin at 6:00 PM.

The fireworks show will commence at 9:45 PM.

For residents in Carthage, the Red, White, and Boom celebration will be held at the Municipal Park.

Live music and games begin at four p-m, while the fireworks show will start at 9:30 PM.

And over in Pittsburg, the celebration will be held on both the third and fourth of July at Lincoln Park.

Activities include a car show, baby contest, live entertainment, and of course fireworks at 10:00 PM.

Another celebration will happen for Miami residents as well.

This will take place at Riverview Park beginning at 5:00 PM.

There will be fun for the whole family including a hot dog eating contest and lawn games.

Fireworks will begin at dusk.

