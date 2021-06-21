Firework tents are popping up in the four states, but you may not find your favorite fireworks this year

JOPLIN, MO – You’re starting to see more fireworks tents popping up in the four states.

And while there will be plenty of options for that sparkle and bang, you might not be able to buy exactly what you want.

Experts say fireworks tents will be well stocked, but there are no guarantees that a particular fan favorite made it to the tent.

So if you love fireworks, it might be time to start developing a strategy.

“I think everybody had record-breaking sales last year.” Says Jeff Cole, Black Market Fireworks.

Cole is looking forward to another year of brisk fireworks sales.

“We’re fully stocked at this point, like said there may be limited supply on some stuff but we’re gonna have stuff for people.” Says Cole.

But at least for some fireworks tents, keeping product stocked could be a problem this year. Supply chain issues mean deliveries are running late, some arriving after the 4th of July. That’s prompting some fireworks chains to downsize.

“I’ve talked to a lot of retailers and a number of them have downscaled their overall operations. You know they may open say 10 stands in a normal year, maybe this year they’re opening five because they want the five to be well stocked and they don’t have the inventory to stock all 10.” Says Steve Houser, Natl. Fireworks Assoc.

Higher shipping costs means some fireworks will cost more. And if you have a favorite you’ve always bought in the past, you might have to find the next best thing.

“Things are going to be different, it’s not going to find all your favorites there. Bear with us but we’re going to be able to provide you with the fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.” Says Houser.

2020 was a big year for consumer fireworks… With about $2,000,000,000 in sales.

That number was likely pushed up by the pandemic restrictions, giving residents more time at home to shoot fireworks… A good option for social distancing.

The NFA president predicts numbers will fall short of that mark in 2021.