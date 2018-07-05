Firework manufacturer explosion causes change in 4th of July displays

An explosion at a firework manufacturer causes Four State firework shows to be slimmed down or be cancelled.

The Shell Knob Chamber of Commerce has cancelled tonight's fireworks show and Monett will have a smaller show than usual. That's because of an explosion at the A&M Pyrotechnics in Polk County last night. The building burned to the ground around 10 pm.

The Central Crossing Fire Protection District fire chief says a woman was actually trapped inside at the time of the explosion and was transported with serious injuries. At one point during the blaze it required 90 fire fighters to get the flames under control.

Firefighters are not sure what caused the blaze but they're continuing to investigate.

“It looked just like a fireworks display and the building was just on fire all over . Eventually the building collapsed, the roof fell in the walls fell out and they pretty well it was demolished when it happened.... there was no saving that building,” says George Smith.

