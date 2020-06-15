Firework hours in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Fireworks can only be used within Joplin city limits on July 1 through July 4.

As coronavirus has many of us eager to go outside, the city and vendors are urging everyone to follow ordinances.

Mick Marietta, Jake’s Fireworks, says, “Many of the stores open early in Joplin around June 20, you’ll see the tents and that open up a little bit later as a whole. June 20 is the main kick off for that area.”

Marietta adds with many larger displays of fireworks cancelled this year, many are choosing to do their own shows.

And as a reminder, bottle rockets are prohibited.