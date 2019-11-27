Firefighters Work to Contain “Out of Control” Grass Fire in Southeast Kansas

ELK COUNTY–On November 26th at around 1930 hours Elk County Emergency Dispatch received the first 911 call of a out of control grass fire at Angus and Road 25 just south of Longton.











All available fireman crews where paged. Just a short time later fire crews from Chautauqua County, Montgomery County, Labette County,, Greenwood County, and Wilson County, and several townships responded with fire truck.

Over the next 8 hours fire crews worked hard trying to stop the grass fire in winds of 50 MPH and higher wind gusts. Elk County EMS and Elk County Emergency Management also responded to assist where they could.











American Red Cross was called in to assist. Along with Elk County citizens who assisted with water, Gatorade, and food for the firefighters.

The grass fire was brought under control around 3 a.m. in the morning (11-27-2019) the firefighters will be on scene for some time watching for hot spots.

We would like to thank each and every person that assisted and helped bring this under control. We know that we have missed some folks that put in effort to help us and we want to thank everyone who helped with this fire.