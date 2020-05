JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Joplin Fire Department and Redings Mill Fire Department are on scene at the former Holiday Inn in Joplin.

The call came in shortly before 4:30pm.

The building is heavily engulfed in smoke, causing low visibility inside.

Smoke surrounds for Holiday Inn building, taken by our KSN/KODE Photographer Darin McCann

As of 5:00pm, fire fighters are reporting the fire has been extinguished and they are working to ventilate the building.