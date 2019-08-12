Firefighters battle house fire on Penn; Heat Advisory Warns, Feels Like 105-112

Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced family of 2 adults and 3 children

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — 12:33 PM reported “flames coming out of the back bedroom,” stated a Joplin dispatcher. Joplin Fire Department, EMS & Joplin Police were on the scene moments later.

1816 South Pennsylvania is a property across the street from the former Emerson Elementary School. The home is located next to the parking area for the teachers at Emerson.

LIVE! STRUCTURE FIRE — 1800 BK S PENNSYLVANIA ◽️ Second alarm has sounded Posted by Joplin News First on Monday, August 12, 2019

Described by a firefighter on the scene this fire was going to be “wind driven.” Gusts from the south were about 20 mph.

The second alarm was sounded at 12:38 PM. Additional relief staff would be expected. Today is one of the hottest of the year with another heat advisory for this area.

According to the National Weather Service Springfield, “…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING… * TEMPERATURE…Heat index values will reach 105 to 112 This afternoon and early evening.“

Due to the extreme heat METS arrived with their rehab/cooling trailer to offer support to firefighters.

Red Cross was summoned to assist the family who has been displaced by the fire. Reported to be 3 adults and 3 children.

We will continually update this post with information regarding the incident from the Joplin Fire Department.