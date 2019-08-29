Firefighters battle early morning fire in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Mo.— An early morning fire causes a power outage and damages a local home.

Around 7 Thursday morning, Carterville and Webb City officials responded to the 400 block of West Daughterty. A resident had noticed smoke and flames coming from beneath a neighbors trailer home.

A transformer on top of a pole had also blown-up and caught on fire. Firefighters were quickly able to put out the flames, and no one was injured.

Right now, authorities are not sure if the transformer blowing up caused the fire, or vice versa. Liberty Utilities is now reporting a power outage in the area.