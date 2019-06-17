Firefighter Recovering from Injuries During a Call

A Carterville firefighter is home recovering after being taken to the hospital after getting heat exhaustion during a structure fire.

Firefighter Scotty Brown was taken by ambulance to the hospital two days ago for the heat illness, when he got to the hospital, doctors actually found some major life threatening issues and had emergency surgery.

Firefighters with the Carterville Fire Department say Brown is now home and reocvering well.

This all stems from a structure fire call on the West side of Carterville.

The fire was contained within minutes and firefighters saved 95% of the structure.