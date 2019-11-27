Firearms deer season wraps up, harvest totals for MO

MISSOURI — November firearms deer harvest season wrapped up Tuesday in Missouri. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that hunters harvested nearly 179,000 deer from November 16th to the 26th.

That’s about 21,800 less deer than during the 2018 season. The amount of deer, button bucks, and does harvest all decreased this year compared to last. Although, the amount of antlered bucks harvested this year increased slightly.

The MCD reported six firearms-related hunting incidents. Two of those involved a shooter and a victim, and one of which was fatal. The remaining four were self-inflicted.

Archery deer hunting season begins Wednesday (November 27) and will last through January 15, 2020.

The late youth portion of firearms deer season runs November 29 through December 1.

The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs December 6-8. And the alternative methods portion will run December 28 through January 7, 2020.