Fire Under Investigation by Joplin Police

Second alarm for this structure fire went out just shortly before 3:00 AM, 500 bl N Jackson

(64801) – Early Wednesday morning Joplin Fire Department and METS EMS responded to a call at 2:35 AM of a reported structure fire at 503 North Jackson.

The second alarm for the fire sounded just before 3:00 AM. Fire was declared out at 3:23 AM.

Although Joplin Fire Department investigate the cause of every fire in the city of Joplin, the fire investigator was at the scene overnight. They requested Joplin Police to take a closer look at the fire.

JPD confirm they have opened an investigation that is ongoing at this time. Their detectives were on the scene at the request of the fire department and are looking to determine if there was a crime that occurred in connection to the fire.

Neighbors tell us that flames were visible. Two separate #JLNfriends #JLNtipsters allowed us to use their eyewitness video. The first is from an unnamed source. And the second is from longtime friend Johnathan Waddell. Thanks!

One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No residents were injured.