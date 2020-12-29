Fire strikes downtown Noel

NOEL, Mo. — A fire breaks out at a grocery store in Noel this Monday.

Six fire departments were called to the scene at 300 Main Street where African Grocery Store stood. The fire started around seven a.m. in the back of the building and also took out the neighboring Mosque.

Two other stores sustained water damage. One civilian and a firefighter were sent to the hospital with injuries.

Brandon Barrett – Noel Fire Chief, said, “One of the beams across a window or the door over here on the main building had fallen. It struck him right on the top of his helmet, mashed his helmet, it pretty much saved his life.”

Fire fighters were still battling the fire mid-day and are looking into what caused it.