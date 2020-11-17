Fire safety paramount when cooking for the holidays

JOPLIN, Mo. — While you’re preparing for a covid-19 friendly Thanksgiving, make sure you’re also prepared for potential fire hazards in the kitchen.

The National Fire Protection Association reported that the leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking. To avoid this, set timers to remind you of important times in your recipe. If you find yourself frying your turkey this season, make sure you’re prepared to remove the food if the stove catches fire.

Jim Furgerson, Fire Chief, said, “Shut the oven off or the stove off if you’re cooking inside. Cover it, whether that’s with a lid, baking soda, fire extinguisher, cause those fires will only go out if you smother them. If you throw water on them, or something like that, they tend to splatter and that grease splatters and that splatters the fire everywhere.”

If you have children in the kitchen, keep them three feet away from the stove and wherever hot food is prepared or carried.