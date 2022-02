JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – Firefighters responded to a call at the Best Western The Oasis in Joplin around 3:30pm this afternoon.

The fire was in a first floor room at the hotel.

We’ve learned that no one was in the room at the time that the fire started and it is unclear how the fire started.

The fire was controlled and out before the 4pm hour hit.

No injuries have been reported.

The state fire marshal will now investigate the fire.