Fire on South Illinois ruled accidental

JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews responded to 1317 South Illinois just after eight this morning for a report of smoking coming from the roof of a vacant commercial structure.

When crews arrived they found light smoke coming from the building, but no flames.

It wasn’t until they started pulling metal from the west side of the building that they were able to find the fire.

Crews stayed on scene until just after ten fighting the fire.

It was ruled accidental due to crews burning vegetation around the building and on the parking lot for maintenance.

No one was inured in the fire.