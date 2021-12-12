Fire officials warn of Christmas tree fires due to dry conditions

JOPLIN, Mo. — With weather conditions getting dryer this holiday season, local fire officials are advising the community to decorate with care.



The biggest fire-risk many will face is a dry live Christmas tree.



While trees in general consume a lot of water, humid weather conditions will often reduce the risk of a fire.



The Joplin Fire Department says using heaters inside the home will make the Christmas tree dry and could pose a fire risk.



During this season, officials recommend being aware of things around your Christmas tree, and keeping it away from potential fire hazards.



“Use UL rated lights on your trees, definitely don’t burn candles by your trees, no space heaters by the trees, and just be really really safe with it, keep it watered,” says Mark Cannon, Joplin Interim Fire Chief.



The interim fire chief suggests checking your trees water twice a day to make sure it has enough, reduces the risk of becoming a fire hazard.