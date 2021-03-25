Fire leaves couple homeless, but helps lead to proposal

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A fire at the Smith Clinic Apartments in Pittsburg last week left several residents without a home, but something else came out of it.

It was actually something quite beautiful. What started out being a disastrous loss for one couple – has ironically turned out to be a pretty interesting part of their love story.

Amy Dillow, Pittsburg Resident, said, “You never think that would happen to you until it does, and you feel like you have no control.”

When they woke up last Friday morning, Pittsburg residents Amy Dillow and Chris Mckee thought the day was going to be normal—but it wasn’t.

Chris McKee, Pittsburg Resident, said, “She comes out and I’m like, ‘We gotta go,’ and she’s like ‘Why?’ and I’m like ‘FIRE!'”

And while they and the rest of the residents were able to make it out alive, they were left without a home.

Dennis Reilly, Pittsburg Fire Chief, said, “The building itself is structurally sound and still standing but the apartments inside are not habitable, so those people have been displaced.”

The next day the couple returned to see what remained of what used to be their apartment.

“It was hard, it was really hard to return because it was one of those things that you just don’t want to see all of your stuff just burned,” said Dillow.

Just as they were leaving, Chris grabbed some of Amy’s jewelry.

“He pulls out some rings that he got from the fire and he looks at me and he says ‘Which one do you like the most?’ and I had no idea what was going on, I was like ‘What do you mean, they’re just my rings? there’s nothing more about them.'”

There was more.

“He picks one out and said ‘Will you marry me?’ and I start crying and I scream yes because it’s probably the best thing to happen to me you know.”

“We almost burned alive, if we can make it through a house fire I’m pretty sure we can make it through anything,” said Mckee.

They plan on spending the rest of their lives together, and using their experience to make sure their loved ones, and the community are taken care of.

“No one told me to get renter’s insurance, I just didn’t think about it and now looking back, I should’ve had it, I should’ve,” said Dillow.

The couple is currently living with friends while they look for a new home. Even though it’s been difficult, they hope to have a new place soon.