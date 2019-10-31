Fire in South Joplin Turns Fatal

JOPLIN– A man is dead after a house fire in South Joplin earlier this week.

The Redings Mill Fire Department says a 72-year-old man died from his injuries in that fire.

Names are not being released.

Redings Mill Fire responded to 44-06 South Range Line just before 7:30 Wednesday morning for the fire. A trailer was flaming and smoking behind Saturday’s BBQ. One person was inside the trailer at the time, and was taken to a Springfield burn unit with critical burns.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The department says this is a very sobering reminder to properly use heating equipment and to always have a working smoke detector in any area that will be occupied.