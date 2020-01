NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada Fire Department was called around 2:50 AM Tuesday for a fire at 1311 North Osage Boulevard.

The building became engulfed in flames and collapsed in. Firefighters say it is a total loss.

Crews had to divert traffic from the area and are continuing to put out spot fires at the scene this morning.

The Nevada Police Department and State Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.

The owner of the property used the building for storage.

Images from Nevada MO’s Facebook page.