Fire destroys MDC storage unit, rescue boat in Monett

MONETT, Mo. — A massive fire in Monett over the weekend destroyed personal and state property including rescue equipment used by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Missouri Department Agent, Daniel Shores looks over the damage to this storage building and the belongings inside.

Daniel Shores, Agent, said, “Here it is.”

Shores says the fire spread quickly to his departments leased storage unit.

“So this easy assess. Its a boat that used in swift water rescues. The boat is a total loss obviously. Also back there is an ATV that the department owns its a total loss also. Its been used on numerous search and rescues for people who get lost in the National Forest during deer season. Or hikers get lost. Its also used on ATV patrol during deer season. Its all a total loss.”

He said this boat was the most used boat in the state.

Infact, here is video shores in the boat rescuing a man and his dogs trapped in the flooded water.

The boat was recently replaced.

“I was responding to a water rescue about two or three months ago. I had the lights and sirens on and somebody ran the light and struck my patrol vehicle and I just got this boat replaced and put it back in service five to six hours before it burnt up. Its just an unfortunate turn of events.”

Shores and others also lost a lot of personal property in their rented unit.

Including their boat and kayaks along with many other things.

“It was a big hit for me personally and for the department and the people of Barry County because we use this boat to save them when they do make a mistake and drive in flooded roadways.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Shores does give credit to the Monett Fire Department for taking on this massive fire.

“Man they fought hard all night long and really worked hard to get this boat out.”

Shores says the state is working to get the boat and ATV replaced as quickly as possible and they will likely move boats around to respond to rescues.

Especially with the amount of rain expected this week.