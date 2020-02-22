Fire departments busy across the area on Friday

by: Austin Hyslip

FOUR STATES AREA — Fire departments across the Four States battle grass fires this afternoon.

The Galena Fire Department was stretched thin as multiple calls came in needing their fire fighters.

They were called to help out in Baxter Springs as a wildfire ripped through an area.

Then another got out of control on Belle Center Road near Malang where Carl Junction fire fighters were working.

It all happened around three this afternoon.

They got the fires under control a short time later, both fires are under investigation.

