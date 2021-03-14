Fire Department Lieutenant urging it’s time to change the batteries in smoke detectors

JOPLIN, Mo. — Daylight saving time is here, meaning it’s a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Redings Mill Fire Department Lieutenant Chris Taylor says changing the batteries in your smoke detectors every year is important and doing it on daylight saving time is an easy way to remember.

He says people have been getting better at keeping up with changing their batteries in recent years.

The Redings Mill Fire Department offers programs where they hand out smoke detectors to kids at school.

Lieutenant Taylor says the department will also go to residences to install them.

Chris Taylor, Redings Mill Fire Department Lieutenant, says, “On our Facebook, on our website, we had a grant a few years ago where we for our district we were able to install them around the residence.”

Due to Covid-19 the installation programs are on hold, but Taylor says he expects it to start up again later this year.