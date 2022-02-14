JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – We’re keeping a close eye on the weather this week. It wouldn’t be the Four States weather if Mother Nature didn’t throw us a few curve balls.

Fire weather danger, heavy rainfall, and wintry weather are all possible.

Let’s start with Tuesday:

We are expecting a windy day with very low humidity values, so a RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for many of our counties.

So far, just portions of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri are in the warning area, but other counties may be added as we get closer to Tuesday.

In the areas highlighted in PINK, humidity values are less than 30 percent and winds will be out of the South 15-20 miles per hour, and gusting up to 35 miles per hour.

Avoid burning. That’s highly advised for Tuesday and Wednesday, before storms start to move in to our area.

Heavy rainfall expected Wednesday:

A storm system is expected to approach our area Wednesday evening.

IMPORTANT: Many questions remain and timing and exact details are still uncertain.

This could potentially bring some very heavy rainfall to our area with probabilities over an inch of rainfall, likely.

This is one radar screen shot for overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but a round of rainfall is expected before this approaching line.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday:

A chance for wintry precipitation is looking more and more likely for early Thursday and later Thursday morning hours.

Right now, it appears as a wintry mix, but, again, exact details are still uncertain and need to be ironed out.

It’s possible that our area could see some snowfall as well, due to a major dip in temperatures associated with this incoming system.

We cannot stress that a lot is still uncertain, but we also highly recommend downloading our mobile app for both Apple and Google Play so that you can stay up to date with the latest information.