Fire cuts power to several blocks in downtown Miami

MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami Fire Department battled a fire at a junction box that cut off power to 4 blocks in town.

The fire started around 11:30 this morning in downtown Miami.

Crews worked with a utility company to extinguish the fire.

Many businesses as well as the city of Miami building was affected with a temporary loss of power.

Miami Fire Chief Robert Wright says fires like this rarely happen in town.

Robert Wright, Miami Fire Chief, said, “well this is the first time in my 25 years so not very often.When we have something like this occurs where a junction box overheats or shorts out we have to make sure our utility partners that powers disconnected before we start taking any action.We just want to protect what’s around it initially.”

Power was restored in the city of Miami in less than two hours.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.