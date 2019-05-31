Fire crews called to Route 66 Speedway for second time this week

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Crews are called to the Route 66 Speedway for a fire for the second time this week.

Crews were called to the scene near 13th and Black Cat around 9:30 Thursday night. Firefighters tell us flames broke out between the press box and bathrooms.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Earlier this week, crews also responded to the site for a fire at one of the trailers on the property, but were able to get the flames out quickly.