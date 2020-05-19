Fire Captain by Day, Alleged Bank Robber by Night

SKIATOOK, Okla. (KJRH) – A fire captain in northeast Oklahoma was arrested this week in connection to two bank robberies.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Captain Jerry Brown with the Tulsa Fire Department was taken into custody, Skiatook police say.

KJRH reports Brown has been charged with bank robbery and knowingly concealing more than $50,000 in stolen property. He may face federal charges as well, the FBI says.

On March 12, a robbery took place at Oklahoma Capitol Bank in Skiatook, and a second robbery occurred at Exchange Bank in Sperry.

It is believed Brown acted alone.

According to KJRH, the Tulsa Fire Department hired Brown in 2002, working for the City of Tulsa for more than 17 years.

He will be placed on administrative leave.

The Tulsa Fire Department released the following statement: