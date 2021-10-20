Finishing touches completed at McDonald County Schools as part of building improvement plan

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The finishing touches have been placed on a multi building improvement plan for an area school system

A number of buildings that house students in the McDonald County R-1 School District received maintenance attention in recent months. Ken Schutten, the media communications specialist for the district says $2.8 million was spent to repair some existing roofs, place new roofs, HVAC systems and awnings at a number of facilities including the high school, Southwest City, Noel and Anderson.

“Maintenance is so key in some of these buildings, as they get older, it’s very important to take care of what you’ve already have and that’s one of the things we did this past summer,” said Ken Schutten, McDonald Co. Schools Media Communications Specialist.

Schutten says the awning project at the high school finally allows a way for students to get from one building on campus to another without being exposed to the elements. He says the work was paid for through the district’s general operating fund and did not require a bond issue to complete.