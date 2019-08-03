Financial support mean expansion for Southeast Kansas medical operation

OSWEGO, Kan. – Financial support from the state means a Southeast Kansas medical operation will be expanding.

The Kansas Department of Commerce is giving community service tax credits to Labette Health. That means certain donors will get a tax credit worth 70 percent of their donation for supporting the healthcare outreach. Labette Health says part of the tax credits will focus on construction in Oswego.

“We are going to build a new clinic facility here in Oswego that will house our ambulance service, as well as probably some physical and occupational therapy.” Missy Beasley, Labette Health

Labette Health also plans to use the tax credits to open a clinic in Chetopa, likely sometime this fall or winter.