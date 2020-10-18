Finally a resting place for a Civil War Soldier

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Civil War soldier finally has a headstone at his resting place in the Peace Church Cemetery.

Saturday the American Legion and Peace Church Cemetery held the Stone dedication for Charles Vinson.

Vinson served in the 33rd Indiana Infantry and died in 1901.

The American Legion performed a 21 Gun Salute and played taps for Vinson.

The Cemetery Preservation Committee says it took about two months to get the Civil War Veteran his headstone.

Jim Beeler, Chairman Of Cemetery Preservation Committee, says, “It looks very good we are very appreciative of everybody that serves. We hope to be able to get them a stone and it would be nice that all veterans have their stone because they deserve it for the time they supported our country.”

The cemetery also held a historical walking tour this morning, which will help buy supplies for the cemetery.

Next Saturday the cemetery is holding a work day to clean the cemetery..

If you would like to volunteer go here .