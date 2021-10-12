Final ‘Second Tuesday’ event of the year celebrated in Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Main Street in Carl Junction was buzzing with vendors and food trucks tonight.

It was the last “Second Tuesday” of the year. The celebration tonight — autumn.

Dozens of vendors were on hand selling fall-themed items. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic, and the chamber says they have seen a larger attendance.

“It brings in people from Webb City and Joplin who have never been to Carl Junction before and don’t know about our restaurants. We have great businesses on Main Street so it helps gain exposure for not just Carl Junction, but also the businesses that are here,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, Executive Director Of Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce.

Next year, the event will cover more ground. It will now go from Pennell Street, north to the Community Center.