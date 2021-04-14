Final exhibit installed at Erie Dinosaur Park

ERIE, Ks. — A park in Southeast Kansas now has the final pieces of a collection.

The final three mechanical dinosaurs have been installed at the Erie Dinosaur Park. The sculptures were built by Robert Dorris after he retired from the United States Air Force.

He built them from salvaged automobile parts – and kept them on his farm until he passed away in 2007. His family decided to donate them to Erie – to help with tourism.

Cindy Friedrich, Erie Dinosaur Park, said, “That is one of the main things that the family wanted was a tourism attraction for Erie and that’s why they donated them to the city and they ask that there be no admission charge at all.”

The park is open two-days a month on the second Saturday and third Sunday. Officials say they also take appointments.

