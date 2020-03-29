Final Escaped Inmate from Vinita Captured

|The final escaped inmate from a correctional facility in Vinita has been captured.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says 25-year-old Devan Johnson was found around 6:30 this evening in Perry.
He escaped alongside one other male on Wednesday afternoon from the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita. Inmate Kaden White was found Wednesday evening. Authorities captured them both without incident. As a precautionary measure from Covid-19, Johnson will be quarantined for 14 days at the Lexington Correctional Center. Later on he will be sent to another facility. Both men face escape charges from the Craig County District Attorney’s Office.