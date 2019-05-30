Final day of school for some Carl Junction students after storms pushed back the last day

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - It's a belated last day of class for some Carl Junction students.

School leaders pushed back the final day of the year since it would have fallen the day after the storms. Attendance was optional, but allowed students to turn in school Chromebooks and pick up personal items still on campus. High school students had the option of taking Block 5 and 7 exams to help improve their grades.

"We were excused from the finals but I know some of my friends had to do American Government finals," says Jeremiah Jones, CJHS Junior.

School leaders have announced any students displaced by the tornado can still attend Carl Junction Schools while their home is rebuilt.

